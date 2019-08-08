Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Royals weren’t the Boston Red Sox’s only opponent Wednesday night.

The Red Sox also were forced to battle Mother Nature as they squared off against the Royals in the teams’ series finale at Fenway Park. The heavy rain ultimately prevailed, as the contest was officially halted at 12:36 a.m. ET with the sides deadlocked at 4-4 in the 10th inning. Boston and Kansas City will reunite Aug. 22 to finish what they started.

Alex Cora wasn’t really sure what was going to happen after the skies opened and drenched the ballpark. After all, Wednesday marked the Red Sox’s last scheduled regular-season meeting with the Royals and there isn’t a whole lot left of the 2019 campaign. As such, an all-nighter at Fenway crossed Boston’s manager’s mind.

“I thought, well, we’ll spend time here, play whenever, and after that, we’ll have breakfast as a team,” Cora said, per The Boston Globe.

Now that would be something.

As ridiculous at it sounds, the Red Sox actually might have preferred finishing out the game in the early-morning hours. Boston will lose an off day in sunny San Diego in order to resume its contest with Kansas City, which Cora noted wasn’t very well-received by a few folks in the clubhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK