The Boston Red Sox found themselves in an early hole on Sunday, but it was from out of reach.

Brian Johnson allowed three runs in the first, but the bullpen closed the door the rest of the way, only to fall 3-1 to the San Diego Padres as the Red Sox failed to complete the weekend sweep. Boston mustered just four hits in the loss.

It always was going to be a bullpen game with Johnson making the start, and Sox manager Alex Cora said he’ll take that effort from his pitching staff, but the offense has to follow.

To hear Cora’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images