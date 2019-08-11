Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While the Boston Red Sox brought it to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, they worked through much of their bullpen in the win after Brian Johnson went just 2 2/3 innings.

The result? Well, Boston’s bullpen was depleted Saturday afternoon, leading to a disastrous seventh inning en route to a 12-4 loss at Fenway Park.

After Rick Porcello was tagged for five runs over five innings, Darwinzon Hernandez and Hector Velazquez were tagged for six more runs over the sixth and seventh innings, much to the frustration of Alex Cora.

To hear from the Red Sox manager, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images