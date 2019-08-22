Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox fell to the Phillies in the series finale of their short two-game set at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston’s bats went cold during its interleague meeting with Philadelphia, and manager Alex Cora cited an expansion of the zone as part of the problem. Rather than waiting for pitches in the heart of the strike zone, Cora said the Red Sox have stretched toward the edges.

“It seems like we’ve expanded the zone a little bit, he said. “Usually we hunt pitches in the middle of the zone, and when they’re there we do damage with it and we stay away from the edges.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images