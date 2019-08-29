Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez continued his splendid season Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old struck out five batters over the course of five innings and gave up three earned runs en route to his 16th win this season which sits second in all of baseball. Rodriguez has put together his most complete campaign of his young career, and had 29 wins over the past two seasons, behind only Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

After the game, Red Sox manager was pleased with how Rodriguez handled the tough environment at Coors Field. To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images