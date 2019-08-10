Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox face an uphill battle to make the playoffs. But it certainly helps to have an offense like the one Boston sends out on a nightly basis.

That offense was in full force Friday night, as Boston trounced the Los Angeles Angels 16-4 at Fenway Park.

Still, manager Alex Cora is confident have the pitching and the offense to get the job done. He was particularly pleased with the offensive output Friday, however.

To hear from Alex Cora after the game, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

