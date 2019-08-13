Alex Cora wasn’t quite sure of his starting rotation after Tuesday’s game with the Indians, but now it seems we may have some clarity.
The Boston Red Sox skipper hinted Nathan Eovaldi had a “good chance” at starting Wednesday against the Cleveland, with Rick Porcello slated for Friday and Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday.
Before Tuesday’s middle game at Progressive Field, Cora all but confirmed the right-hander would take the mound. That’s all, of course, reliant on how deep Chris Sale goes Tuesday night as he chases 2,000 strikeouts.
Eovaldi, who has been working out of the bullpen since returning from elbow surgery he underwent in April, will be limited to 55 pitches, according to ESPN’s Joon Lee. Cora also noted there’s a “pretty good chance” Eovaldi will head back to the starting rotation for the remainder of the season.
The experiment with Eovaldi in the bullpen hasn’t exactly gone the way many had hoped. He’s given up eight earned runs in nine relief appearances.
