Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember that players-only meeting Alex Cora mentioned he’d be holding with the Red Sox? Yeah, that didn’t happen.

In fact, Boston’s manager says his comment was blown a bit out of proportion.

Cora told reporters Friday that he was simply joking about the meeting Thursday, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, noting that the team meets every day anyway.

Turns out the Red Sox didn’t have a team meeting today. Cora was joking about it and mentioned they meet every day anyway. Kind of strange. … Also Price is going to pitch on Sunday. … There’s also concern about Hembree. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 2, 2019

Odd.

While his comments Friday make some degree of sense, his original comments still have us a tad puzzled. According to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Cora said Thursday he plans on meeting with the club in the near future to underscore “the reality” of their current spot in the schedule, noting that meetings of that kinds are “not common at all.”

Cora said he plans to meet with players, perhaps tomorrow. ‘I’ll make it up tonight on the flight to New York.’ Plans to underscore ‘the reality’ of where they are in the schedule. Said those meetings are ‘not common at all.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 1, 2019

Whatever the case may be, let’s hope Cora was able to effectively get his message across ahead of the crucial four-game series against the New York Yankees starting Friday night in the Bronx.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images