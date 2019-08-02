Remember that players-only meeting Alex Cora mentioned he’d be holding with the Red Sox? Yeah, that didn’t happen.
In fact, Boston’s manager says his comment was blown a bit out of proportion.
Cora told reporters Friday that he was simply joking about the meeting Thursday, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, noting that the team meets every day anyway.
Odd.
While his comments Friday make some degree of sense, his original comments still have us a tad puzzled. According to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Cora said Thursday he plans on meeting with the club in the near future to underscore “the reality” of their current spot in the schedule, noting that meetings of that kinds are “not common at all.”
Whatever the case may be, let’s hope Cora was able to effectively get his message across ahead of the crucial four-game series against the New York Yankees starting Friday night in the Bronx.
