The Red Sox’s starting rotation remains a mystery at the fifth spot.

Boston moved Andrew Cashner to the bullpen Monday after the right-hander struggled to string together strong starts for his team. Nathan Eovaldi also is in the bullpen after undergoing elbow surgery in April.

Manager Alex Cora wouldn’t confirm how the rotation would look after the first two games against the Cleveland Indians, but shed some light ahead of Monday’s contest.

To hear from the manager, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images