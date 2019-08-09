Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have played their fair share of lengthy games this season, but Thursday night was different.

Boston beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in just two hours and 16 minutes, the fastest game the team has played all season. Manager Alex Cora was thrilled with how fast the game went.

“I was like, ‘What do we do now? We’ve got so much time,'” he said. “… I don’t even know what to do with my life now.”

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images