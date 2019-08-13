Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Rodriguez had some downright terrible luck Sunday night.

The former Major League Baseball star was visiting San Francisco to cover the Giants’ Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies when his car reportedly was broken into, sources tell the San Francisco Chronicle.

The thieves reportedly broke into a vehicle near Oracle Park between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. PT Sunday evening, according to police spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger, and stole a camera, a laptop, jewelry and a bag. The department would not identify the victim impacted by the theft, but sources told the Chronicle that Rodriguez was the target.

ESPN called the situation “unfortunate” in a statement released Monday and said the company is “working with local authorities to address it.”

According to the Chronicle, San Fransisco has been struggling with an “auto burglary epidemic” in recent years.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images