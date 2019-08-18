Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox took home the 2018 World Series title with an impressive group of homegrown talent. One baseball expert is diving into the development and success of that squad.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier released “Homegrown,” a book he wrote about the drafting and constructing of the 2018 Red Sox. Speier recently spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron about the book and that special championship club.

To hear from Speier, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images