It’s been anything but easy for Anders Bjork in the NHL, but he’s remaining positive on what the future holds.

The Bruins winger has played in just 50 games for Boston due to two separate shoulder injuries that both required surgery. And while his career certainly hasn’t gone the way he hoped, the 23-year-old is optimistic he still has plenty to contribute to the Black and Gold.

“That’s one thing I’ve been learning is patience,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “You put your work in, be patient, don’t expect results right away. I’ve learned that with my shoulder.”

Bjork looked destined to be a bright young star for the B’s after putting up six points in his first seven games with the club before his first shoulder surgery in 2017. He’s still young, though, and certainly can provide a boost to the top-six Boston so desperately needed last season.

The winger said it was “tough to watch” his teammates on the ice while he watched from afar in a sling. But his focus has remained on getting back on his skates and becoming a trusted part of the Bruins locker room.

“I’ve had a lot of time to train,” Bjork said. “I didn’t want to get too heavy and lose any speed, but getting stronger, my upper body for shooting and winning my battles.”

Bjork knows a roster spot won’t just be handed to him once the season begins, and he’s ready for whatever challenge awaits him.

“I think there’s opportunity there,” he said. “That’s my mentality: earning my spot, earning my playing time. It’s not going to be easy, I know that, especially with all the prospects and players in Boston’s organization. But that challenge excites me. The competition, you’ve got to love it, because that’s what makes Boston such a good team. You’ve got to embrace it.”

It will be interesting to see where Bjork begins the season come October. But one thing is for sure: whether it’s in Boston or Providence, he will be patient in his comeback.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images