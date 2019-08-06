Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andre Drummond’s offseason diet is… something else.

As the Detroit Pistons center gears up for his eighth season in the NBA, he’s taken on a couple of interesting new dietary habits. In addition to cutting things like red meat out of his diet, Drummond has added a couple of things as well — including beer.

Wait, what?

Yup. You read that right.

But he’s not drinking for fun. Drummond does it to balance out his caloric intake. And he restricts his intake to just one a day.

And in case you were wondering, he prefers Miller Lite. But Coronas are a close second.

“If you do it the right way, it’s actually not bad for you and that’s why I’m doing it,” Drummond told the Detroit Free Press.

Now that’s a diet we can get on board with.

