When you think of J.D. Martinez, his glove probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

Martinez is a capable outfielder, but let’s call a spade a spade: he’s earned his superstar status due to his bat. The Boston Red Sox slugger is in the midst of yet another strong season, as he’s batting .312 with 30 home runs and 82 RBIs entering Sunday.

The three-time All-Star took to Instagram ahead of Major League Baseball’s Player’s Weekend to share a highlight video in which he explains the backstory behind his nickname “Flaco.” The reel contains a few plays in the field, which prompted a great response from Andrew Benintendi.

“U play outfield?” Benintendi wrote in the comment section.

Martinez has appeared in 30 games in the field for the Red Sox this season and has collected two assists over that span. For what it’s worth, he hit as many home runs in Boston’s series-opening rout of the San Diego Padres alone.

So while Martinez’s web gems are few and far between, his tape-measure shots are a fairly common occurrence.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images