The Red Sox snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday night with a 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, and now they’ll look to string some wins together.

Boston will turn to Andrew Cashner in search of its second consecutive win. The right-hander is 10-6 this season with a 4.44 ERA. He’s given up four or more earned runs in three of his first four starts in a Red Sox uniform, so Cashner will look to turn things around on Tuesday.

He’ll be opposed by fellow righty Jakob Junis, who sports a 6-10 record.

For more on Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images