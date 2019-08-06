The Red Sox snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday night with a 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, and now they’ll look to string some wins together.
Boston will turn to Andrew Cashner in search of its second consecutive win. The right-hander is 10-6 this season with a 4.44 ERA. He’s given up four or more earned runs in three of his first four starts in a Red Sox uniform, so Cashner will look to turn things around on Tuesday.
He’ll be opposed by fellow righty Jakob Junis, who sports a 6-10 record.
