After taking the opening two games of the series, the Boston Red Sox are hoping to walk away from their four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels with a series win Sunday.

And to do so, they will need Andrew Cashner to figure out his struggles.

The righty has struggled since coming to the Red Sox, giving up four or more runs in all but one of his five starts for Boston. The home runs, in particular, have been a problem. Cashner has given up seven of them in 28 2/3 innings. He will be opposed by left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval (0–0, 3.60 ERA).

For more on Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images