Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A shift to the bullpen certainly doesn’t mean the Red Sox have lost faith in Andrew Cashner.

Cashner was thrust into a high-leverage situation Tuesday in his first action as a reliever with Boston. The right-hander rose to the occasion, as he shut the door in the 10th inning to earn the Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. The much-needed save marked the first in Cashner’s big-league career.

Prior to Wednesday’s series finale, NESN’s Tom Caron and Tim Wakefield broke down Cashner’s outing, as well as manager Alex Cora’s approach to his pitching staff at this stage in the season. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images