Mike Trout probably always will remember his 279th career home run.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder never had hit a round-tripper at Fenway Park entering his 10th season in Major League Baseball. But that all changed Saturday afternoon.

During the fifth inning of Los Angeles’ matchup against the Boston Red Sox and in his 22nd career game at Fenway, Trout (finally) blasted a two-run home run off Rick Porcello. And boy, was it a bomb.

Take a look:

*Boston accent* That ball went wicked fahr. pic.twitter.com/fpkY74qaXz — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 10, 2019

While it certainly won’t make Boston fans happy, Trout now has homered in every American League ballpark.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images