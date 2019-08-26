Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown saga is never-ending.

After losing his first grievance with the NFL in an effort to get his preferred helmet approved, Brown filed a second. Well, he came up short once again Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown has lost his grievance for his helmet. Again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

But it wasn’t all bad news for Brown on Sunday. Shortly after Rapoport’s report, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio tweeted that the wide receiver is close to picking a new helmet that will “include a custom-made model and an endorsement deal.”

Per source, Antonio Brown is close to picking a new helmet, and his decision will include a custom-made model and an endorsement deal. So, silver lining. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2019

Hours after all of this news, Brown shared an interesting, edited photo to Twitter and Instagram, featuring himself donning an old-school two-bar football helmet. Not quite sure what it means, but we have a feeling it has to do with his potential new deal.

Check it out:

Who really knows what any of this means at this point.

Brown did practice with a league-certified helmet last week, but it appears he’s yet to be satisfied with his headwear.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images