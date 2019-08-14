Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a wild week of helmet controversy from Antonio Brown, the Oakland Raiders wide receiver finally returned to practice Tuesday.

Brown, though, enlisted the fans’ help in finding him a similar helmet approved by the National Athletic Equipment Reconditioners Association. In return, he’s offering a signed, practice-worn helmet of his own.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

The 31-year-old said he’d be retiring if he’s not allowed to wear his old helmet, but since has noted he will continue playing football with the Raiders despite the helmet situation.

“All the talk about retirement and everything else, that’s not a consideration right now,” Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said, per ESPN. “He’s committed to the team, he’s committed to the season, and everyone can take solace in that. He’ll be playing this year and playing for the Raiders.”

Well, at least NFL fantasy football owners won’t have to worry about Brown sitting out the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images