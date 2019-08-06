Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kids say the darndest things, don’t they?

As you know, Antonio Brown was traded to Oakland in the offseason after a tumultuous last few weeks with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the HBO series “Hard Knocks,” which premiers Tuesday night, highlights the Raiders and offers fans a sneak peek of what’s to come.

The NFL’s Twitter account posted a hilarious video from Tuesday’s premier with Brown and his kids on the sidelines. They begin asking questions like, “why aren’t you running,” and “why aren’t you on the black team?,” referring to the Steelers.

Brown notes he still plays for the black team, it’s just the Raiders now. That’s when one of his kids asked a hilarious question.

“Where’s (Ben) Roethlisberger?,” the child innocently asked.

“He play with the Steelers,” Brown responded. “Derek (Carr’s) our quarterback now.”

It didn’t take long for the kids to catch on as one immediately asked, “Where’s Derek Carr?”

Check it all out below:

Kids… Sometimes you have to explain daddy catches passes from someone else now. 😂❤️ @AB84 #HardKnocks with @Raiders premieres TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET/PT on @HBO! 📺 pic.twitter.com/AryEhpdQ4T — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2019

Ah, kids.

“Hard Knocks” premiers Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images