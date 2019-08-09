Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is not a happy camper.

The Oakland Raiders wideout reportedly is frustrated by the NFL’s new helmet rules that prevent him from wearing the helmet he’s used throughout his nine-year-career, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver. The pushback apparently began back in May when he initially learned of the change after the one-year grace period was eliminated, which Silver says has created a disconnect between him and his new squad.

One teammate told Silver the situation is “the most insane thing” he’d ever heard.

“I don’t know why it’s so important to him,” the player added, per Silver. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

6) The pushback began in May, when the receiver was informed by the Raiders that the NFL had officially eliminated the one-year grace period for certain helmet models, including the one worn by Brown, which had fallen short in laboratory testing for head-impact severity… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

Teams reportedly were required to remove the banned helmets, but Brown immediately requested his old one on Day 1 of Oakland’s OTAs. Brown “loudly voiced his displeasure,” per Silver, claiming players like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were not being subjected to the same rule.

10) When he showed up for the 1st OTA, however, Brown requested his old helmet. After being told he’d have to wear an approved model, witnesses say, the WR loudly voiced his displeasure, complaining QBs such as Brady and Rodgers were not being subjected to the same scrutiny… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

(You can check out the entire thread here.)

Sounds like things out in California are going swimmingly.

