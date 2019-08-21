Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Donohue and his team have ensured the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon to benefit The Jimmy Fund hit an early high note.

The Arbella Insurance Group chairman and CEO presented the Dana Farber Cancer Institute with a check worth $100,000 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park on behalf of the annual fundraising event’s presenting sponsor, Arbella Insurance Foundation.

Watch the above video to see Donohue and NESN’s Tom Caron discuss Arbella’s years’-long efforts to help strike out cancer.

The 18th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation will run until midnight Wednesday. To help strike out cancer during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation, call 877-738-1234 toll-free. For more information or to make a gift online, go to www.JimmyFundRadioTelethon.org, or text KCANCER to 20222 to make a $25 gift.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/arbellains