Brad Marchand may be known to ruffle the feathers of some of his opponents, but he certainly has a fan in one Colorado Avalanche forward.

Marchand has been skating and working out with Nathan MacKinnon throughout the summer, and the Colorado alternate captain had some nice things to say about the Bruins first-line winger on Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast. MacKinnon noted Marchand is “exactly how you think” in regards to chirping other players on the ice and showboating after scoring a goal.

“I love being around Marchy,” MacKinnon said. “He’s an awesome guy.”

To hear more about what MacKinnon had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.