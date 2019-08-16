Isn’t Aritz Aduriz far too old to be scoring goals like this?
The Athletic Bilbao striker scored an unbelievable goal Friday against FC Barcelona in the teams’ opening game of the 2019-20 La Liga (Spanish first division) campaign. The game was goal-less in the 90th minute when Arduriz went airborne and volleyed a cross past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Amazingly, Aduriz entered the game as a substitute only one minute prior to scoring.
The 38-year-old now has scored at least once in the last 15 La Liga seasons, equaling (at least for now) Lionel Messi’s record for most consecutive years with a goal in Spain’s top flight, according to Opta.
After the game, Arduriz discussed his magical goal.
“That’s the beauty of the game that these things can happen,” Arduriz said after the game. “I’m really happy obviously. …”
Well struck and well said.
