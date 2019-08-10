Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first week of the NFL preseason continues at Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals in one of three games slated for Saturday night.

Chiefs fans will get their first look at second-round pick Mecole Hardman, while Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson will be in competition to round out the running backs squad.

Cincinnati is coming off its third consecutive losing season and will enter 2019 with a new coach for the first time since 2003.

Here’s how to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Game Pass (7-day free trial)

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images