Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Benjamin Watson landed in the concussion protocol as a result of an ugly hit from Eric Reid, so you could forgive him for being a little bothered with the Carolina Panthers defensive back right now.

During the New England Patriots’ Week 3 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, Watson received a pass from Tom Brady, made a move and gained a few yards before getting brought down. After Watson was tackled, Reid left his feet and drove a shoulder into Watson’s head. Reid did stick around to help Watson up, but the hit not only was questionable, but curious given the two had gotten into a little bit of Twitter beef just days earlier.

Reid denied the hit was related to the Twitter beef, but many have been skeptical of buying that — including ex-Patriots linebacker James Harrison.

And if you take a look at some of Watson’s Twitter activity since that game, you can tell he’s less than pleased with Reid.

On Saturday afternoon, Watson was asked if he’s doing better, which prompted this response:

Hey sean. Yes I’m doing alright. Sucks to get injured on an illegal play. Thanks for checking in on me. What’s up in bmore?! — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) August 24, 2019

That comes after this tweet Friday night.

Thanks bro. Ridiculous smh — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) August 24, 2019

Watson, 38, came out of retirement to rejoin the Patriots, the team that draft him 2004. He’s suspended for the first four games of the regular season, so in the unfortunate event he has a concussion he will have a little bit of built-in time to recuperate.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN