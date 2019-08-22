Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots parted ways with punter Ryan Allen after six seasons in New England earlier this week, clearing the way for rookie Jake Bailey to take the reins.

Head coach Bill Belichick joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s pregame show before the team’s Thursday night preseason home opener against the Carolina Panthers. Belichick was asked about Allen’s release and had only great things to say about the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“I can’t say enough good things about Ryan (Allen). He’s a professional,” Belichick said, per The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “I expect to see Ryan punting in this league. He helped us win three championships, I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Allen and Bailey split time over the Patriots’ first two preseason games, before Allen was released earlier this week.

Bailey was chosen with the 163rd overall selection in the 2019 draft after becoming Stanford’s all-time leader in punting average.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images.