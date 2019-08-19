Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a reason Bill Belichick released a statement on Josh Gordon’s conditional reinstatement Saturday afternoon. And that’s so he can cite it every time he’s asked about Gordon until the New England Patriots wide receiver actually plays football.

And that might be a while. Gordon is on the non-football injury list, and he can’t play in a preseason game until Aug. 29. Gordon was spotted in the Patriots’ locker room Monday. Belichick was asked if he had talked with Gordon since he officially had been reinstated Sunday.

“I meet with the players every day,” Belichick said.

Belichick was asked a follow-up about Gordon’s mindset upon returning.

“I released a statement on that,” Belichick said. “I have nothing to add to that.”

Since Gordon was placed on NFI, Belichick was asked if Gordon reported in shape.

“I think I’ve already covered all that,” Belichick said. “Did you get a copy of the statement?”

A reporter responded that the statement was posted on Twitter.

“Sorry, I don’t do MyFace, but we’re happy to get you a copy,” Belichick said smiling.

In Belichick’s statement, it seemed to imply uncertainty about Gordon’s future, so the head coach was asked about that.

“He hasn’t even been on the field yet,” Belichick said. “I think I’ve covered it. I have nothing more to add.”

Belichick was similarly coy when asked about injuries. Belichick responded to questions about ailments to Derek Rivers and Julian Edelman by saying the injury report won’t come out for another two weeks.

