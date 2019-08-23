Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are two teams not expected to set the world on fire this season, but nevertheless they’ll gear up for the looming season by taking on one another.

The two sides are set to meet Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit for some Week 3 preseason action.

Although preseason football doesn’t tend to be the most captivating, starters often play a few series during Week 3, so there’s at least that to look forward to.

Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Lions:

Start Time: Friday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

