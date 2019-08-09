Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Look out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., there’s a new rookie in town. And he’s taking the Toronto Blue Jays by storm.

Bo Bichette was called up on July 28, and has done nothing but set the world on fire since his promotion.

The rookie infielder, son of former Rockies All-Star Dante Bichette, has hit safely in each of his first 11 games in the majors, and he put himself in some exceptional company on Thursday. Bichette went 2-for-5 for the Jays in a 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees with a double and a home run.

That made it nine consecutive games with an extra-base hit, matching a mark set by Ted Williams in 1939. He’s also the first player with 12 extra-base hits over his first 11 games.

PLAY BO BOMBA! @19boknows is the only player in the modern era with 12+ extra base through his first 11 career games! pic.twitter.com/AaRcxHbvUl — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2019

#LetsGoBlueJays Bo Bichette is the first rookie with an extra-base hit in 9 straight games since Ted Williams in 1939 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 9, 2019

Not a bad start for the kid, eh?

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images