Bob Cousy is about to enjoy his latest shining moment.

The Boston Celtics legend will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C., during a ceremony at the White House. He’ll join former teammate Bill Russell among Celtics players who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Boston sports fans can witness President Donald Trump award Cousy the nation’s highest civilian honor by watching C-Span on television or online at 4:30 p.m. ET

Here’s how to watch Cousy’s ceremony.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: C-Span

Live Stream: C-Span.org

