Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The hunter became the hunted on Instagram over the weekend.

Brad Marchand has been known to jab folks on social — primarily teammate Torey Krug. And while in Italy on vacation, the Boston Bruins winger decided to share a photo with his wife from a hunting outing.

Simple enough, right?

Well, among those that ripped Marchand for his taste in jeans was Marchand’s former B’s teammate Tyler Seguin. That led to a pretty funny exchange between the two stars.

Good to see Marchand’s online trash-talking ability is in midseason form.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images