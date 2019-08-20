The hunter became the hunted on Instagram over the weekend.
Brad Marchand has been known to jab folks on social — primarily teammate Torey Krug. And while in Italy on vacation, the Boston Bruins winger decided to share a photo with his wife from a hunting outing.
Simple enough, right?
Well, among those that ripped Marchand for his taste in jeans was Marchand’s former B’s teammate Tyler Seguin. That led to a pretty funny exchange between the two stars.
Good to see Marchand’s online trash-talking ability is in midseason form.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images