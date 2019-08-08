Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens wants Mike Krzyzewski to do his dirty work for him.

Well, kind of.

Both Stevens and Krzyzewski are in Las Vegas, Nev. to take in some USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp. The Boston Celtics are represented heavily with Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rounding out “Team Shamrock.”

Tatum and his former Duke coach were able to catch up Wednesday afternoon, and the C’s head coach had a quick message for Coach K while he was chatting with the 21-year-old star.

“Yell at him as much as you can,” Stevens said, per NBC Sports Boston. “That way I don’t have to”

Of course, it all was in good fun.

It’s not often Stevens loses his temper on the court. And if Tatum can continue to be a strong presence for Boston as he has the last two seasons, we’re sure there will be a lot of (positive) yelling coming from Stevens.

Check out the full clip below:

Brad Stevens to Coach K: "Yell at him as much as you can, that way I don't have to" 😏 pic.twitter.com/ngh5v7iuMi — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images