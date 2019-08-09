With David Price on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist injury, Brian Johnson will slot in for Game 2 of the four-game set between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.
Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.99 ERA in 11 appearances (three starts) in 2019. The southpaw will take on righty Jaime Barria, who is 4-5 with a 6.35 ERA in 11 appearances (six starts) this season.
First pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.
For more on Friday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images