Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brian Johnson will look to help the Boston Red Sox win the series in a Wednesday matinee at Progressive Field following a 7-6 extra innings victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Johnson is 1-1 on the season with a 7.32 ERA and 2.03 WHIP in nine games. The lefty will oppose Indians’ Shane Bieber, who is 12-4 with a 3.28 ERA.

To hear more about Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images