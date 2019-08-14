Brian Johnson will look to help the Boston Red Sox win the series in a Wednesday matinee at Progressive Field following a 7-6 extra innings victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.
Johnson is 1-1 on the season with a 7.32 ERA and 2.03 WHIP in nine games. The lefty will oppose Indians’ Shane Bieber, who is 12-4 with a 3.28 ERA.
To hear more about Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images