It was quite a unique day at Fenway Park.

After their Aug. 7 game was suspended in the 10th inning because of torrential rain, the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City royals played for just under 12 minutes on Thursday, with Brock Holt walking it off with a base hit in the bottom half of the inning to give the Sox the win.

Holt celebrated by sliding into home plate, and it was a pretty electric atmosphere in Back Bay.

The Red Sox scanned 16,441 tickets for the game, which featured free admission for kids and $5 donations for adults as well as lowered concession prices.

And you can tell Red Sox players were digging the vibes.

“It was one of the coolest atmospheres that we’ve had here,” Holt said via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Just how many people showed up and how excited they were. The music was loud pregame and everyone was dancing until the beginning of the game. It was a cool atmosphere to be a part of. And it just kind of goes to show how the fans are here: I mean, coming out, 1 o’clock Wednesday game. I don’t know if it would have been like that anywhere else.”

Suspended games don’t exactly happen all the time, so it’s pretty cool the Red Sox made the most of this one.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images