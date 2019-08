Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt returned to the Red Sox’s lineup Saturday after taking some time to grieve the loss of his junior college baseball coach, launching a solo home run in the process.

But that’s not the only success Holt has seen against Baltimore this season. In fact, both of his home runs this season were hit against the O’s.

Learn more about Holt’s success against the Orioles the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.