Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt knows how to have a good time.

The Boston Red Sox utility player, as you know, is a great hype man and has come in clutch at the plate as a pinch-hitter this season.

But between the post-home run hugs with J.D. Martinez and getting on base when needed, Holt likes to enjoy a little dancing.

Before Sunday’s finale with the New York Yankees, Holt was seen in a dance-off with a fan in the stands. Both had some pretty sweet moves.

(You can watch the video here, courtesy of MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.)

No word on who was declared the winner. But if it were up to us, we say Holt.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images