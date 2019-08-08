Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt bobblehead night was a smashing success. Not only for the Boston Red Sox utility man, but also for his son.

Fenway Park on Tuesday held a Holt bobblehead giveaway, something the 2015 All-Star took tremendous pride in. Holt’s son, Griffin, who has become a bit of a folk hero due in large part to the moonshots he hits inside the Holt household, clearly was a fan.

Brock Holt’s wife, Lakyn, shared a few photos of Griffin playing with the bobblehead, and the post featured the caption: “Daddy’s Bobblehead night is the best night! @RedSox”

The Red Sox’s series finale with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday was suspended, but Brock Holt kept busy during the delay by snapping a few photos in the dugout.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images