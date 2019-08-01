Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football is back.

Of course, games don’t start counting for a few more weeks, but nevertheless, football will be on your screen Thursday evening.

The NFL’s preseason slate is set to begin Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, which takes place in Canton, Ohio. It’ll pit the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s how and when to watch Broncos vs. Falcons:

Start Time: Sunday, August 1, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images