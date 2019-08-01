Football is back.
Of course, games don’t start counting for a few more weeks, but nevertheless, football will be on your screen Thursday evening.
The NFL’s preseason slate is set to begin Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, which takes place in Canton, Ohio. It’ll pit the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.
Here’s how and when to watch Broncos vs. Falcons:
Start Time: Sunday, August 1, at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images