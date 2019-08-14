Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle quickly became an important asset to the Bruins after being acquired by Boston in a trade with the Wild that sent Ryan Donato to Minnesota.

He made himself at home as the B’s third-line center, but what he did in the playoffs is what made him a fan favorite.

Coyle racked up 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 24 games during Boston’s Stanley Cup run. Two of his goals came on the power play while one accounted for the game-winner. The center is under contract for one more season, but he may not be taking on the same position when the puck drops to open the 2018-19 season.

The Bruins have a lot of prospects who are eyeing a roster spot this year like Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic. And Cam Neely said it will be interesting to see how they pan out.

“I’m interested to see what happens with the center ice position. If somebody pops and can play a third-line role at center then we’d certainly look at Charlie on the wing,” the B’s president said. “Bouncing him back and forth I don’t think is good for him or good for any linemate. But he had a solid, solid postseason.

“I thought that (third) line was a big reason we had the success we did. But if we have a centerman in the pipeline or even on the roster that could pop and play a third-line role?,” he added. “Then I wouldn’t be surprised if (Bruce Cassidy) doesn’t try Charlie out on the wing in a role with (David) Krejci. So we’ll see.”

Krejci had a revolving door of wingers last season. And with Anders Bjork trying to make a comeback, it certainly will be fun to watch how everything pans out.

Is it October yet?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports