Mookie Betts this past offseason watched a pair of his fellow MLB superstars land monster new deals. But soon enough, it will be the reigning American League MVP’s turn to cash in.

Betts has one final year of arbitration with the Boston Red Sox before being eligible to hit the open market following the 2020 season. There’s a chance the 26-year-old could avoid free agency and re-up in Boston like Xander Bogaerts did a few months back, but the far more likely scenario is Betts testing the waters and seeing what’s out there.

Bryce Harper went through the free-agency process over the winter and ultimately landed a record-breaking contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal served as the largest in league history until weeks later when Mike Trout’s extension with the Los Angeles Angels topped the mark. Harper hopes to see Betts land similar figures.

“Just like Trout did. Mookie’s an incredible player. If he has an opportunity to make more money than I do, then I hope he does,” Harper told NBC Sports Boston.

Harper also shed light on the perks of venturing into free agency.

“For myself and other players, you earn that opportunity to go there,” Harper said. “You’re locked in for a long period of time with one team once you get drafted, and then you have an opportunity to go and listen to other teams and see what they have to offer. It’s a fun time, it’s a good time to feel wanted, and Mookie is going to be wanted by a lot of teams and I think Boston is going to be one of them.”

We’re obviously a ways away from the Betts sweepstakes getting underway, so it’s currently tough to gauge which teams might make a serious run at the star outfielder. But given his roots with the organization and his fondness of Boston, it seems like the Red Sox will have as good of a chance as any team in obtaining Betts’ services.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images