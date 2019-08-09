Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first full week of preseason football will keep rolling Friday night, with Heinz Field hosting one of the evening’s two games.

In their first contest without Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was an offseason of change for both teams, with Brown and LeVeon Bell both departing Pittsburgh. The Bucs, meanwhile, canned Dirk Koetter and replaced him with Bruce Arians.

Here’s how to watch Bucs vs. Steelers online:

When: Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images