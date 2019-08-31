Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool can enter the international break in record-setting form and atop the Premier League standings.

Liverpool will visit Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor in a Premier League Round 4 game. Liverpool leads the Premier League with nine points after three games, while Burnley is in sixth place with four points.

The 2019-20 season is in its early stage, but the Reds have the chance to make history by beating the Clarets and earning their club-record 13th consecutive win in the top flight. Recent history suggests the Reds might accomplish the feat, as they have won four of their last five Premier League games at Turf Moor, including a 3-1 victory last season.

NBC will broadcast Burnley versus Liverpool in English, and Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

