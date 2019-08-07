Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s just not enough time in the world to describe just how good of a hockey player Patrice Bergeron is.

The Bruins center has been in Boston for the entirety of his 15-year-career in Boston as he prepares for Year 16. Bergeron is a four-time Selke Award winner and a 2011 Stanley Cup champion. He’s also a tremendous leader in the locker room, something his teammates and former coaches have talked about over the course of his career.

And now Cam Neely is chiming in about of the 34-year-old.

The Bruins president sat down with NBC Sports Boston as part of a 10-part series and discussed the importance of Bergeron and his leadership.

“He’s up there. He’s as professional as they come, he’s prepared and he works hard,” Neely said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “He’s such a good leader by example and then when he does decide to talk. He ranks up there as one of the best Bruins to ever put on the uniform.”

Certainly some high praise.

Bergeron finished the 2018-19 season with 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 65 games while tallying 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 24 postseason games.

