Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike Yastrzemski is making quite a name for himself with the Giants.

The San Fransisco Giants outfielder belted three home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 14 and already broke his grandfather’s — Boston Red Sox legend Car Yastrzemski — rookie record for round-trippers.

Carl also had a three-home run game in his career, but Mike was able to complete the feat in a significant less amount of games.

To see the comparison, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images