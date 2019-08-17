Mike Yastrzemski is making quite a name for himself with the Giants.
The San Fransisco Giants outfielder belted three home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 14 and already broke his grandfather’s — Boston Red Sox legend Car Yastrzemski — rookie record for round-trippers.
Carl also had a three-home run game in his career, but Mike was able to complete the feat in a significant less amount of games.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images