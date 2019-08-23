Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We all know Carli Lloyd can kick a ball. But the 55-yard field goal she kicked earlier this week has drawn the attention of some interesting people.

The United States women’s national team star made the impressive kick earlier this week at a Philadelphia Eagles practice and drew plenty of attention on social media because of it.

Since then, Lloyd says she’s received a few inquiries from some NFL teams.

“There’s been some interesting chatter about it,” Lloyd said on Thursday’s episode of “Planet Futbol TV.” “I think anything is possible. It’s been really interesting because for me, I’m just an athlete, I’m a competitor. But for so many other people, I think they’re starting to think will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point. And I think we’re kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and just women empowerment so you’re kind of being in the crosshairs of that. I’ve definitely got some inquiries, I’ve definitely got some people talking.”

That said, Lloyd said her soccer career is far from over. But she didn’t necessarily write anything off, either.

“Anything is possible but right now, I’m strictly a soccer player and we’ll see what the future holds,” she said.

We’ll be curious to see what her future holds, no matter what.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images