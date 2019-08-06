Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics had a successful 2019 NBA Draft, selected four high-character prospects who are sure to help their 2019-20 squad.

Carsen Edwards was taken with No. 33 overall selection, and quickly gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited after an impressive showing for the Celtics summer league team. The Purdue product averaged 19.4 points on 47.9 percent shooting over a five-game span.

Videographer Corey Porter recently joined Edwards for a workout at the Auerbach Center and spoke to the guard about beginning his career in Boston.

“Team-wise I feel like it’s one of the best organizations to start at,” Edwards told Porter. “The winning mentality … the city, the sports they have here, the fanbase they have in Boston, I feel like it’s a good setup for me. So I’m just trying to earn a spot here and stay here.”

Edwards also said he’s looking forward to playing alongside newly-acquired Kemba Walker, someone whose game he’s studied for quite some time.

“That’s the crazy part about it,” he said. “I’ve looked up his game studies and studied his game so much, it seems almost unreal to be able to be playing with him. … I’m just hoping I can learn from him.”

Check out the full video on Porter’s YouTube page here:

Edwards agreed to a four-year deal with the Celtics in July.

